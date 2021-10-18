Wylie is ‘in the playoffs, right now’

The Wylie Bulldogs ran into a red-hot Wichita Falls team on Thursday night and ended up losing 41 to 25.

Wylie falls to 0-2 in District 3-5A Division II play with just three games to play.

They are in a tough spot, but they are not out of the playoff picture.

The Bulldogs have to start winning this week, and head coach Clay Martin says he expects to see his guys come out and work hard this week to get back into the win column.

Martin said, “There is no question. We are in the playoffs right now. The only way we can control our own fate is to win out, but we still have that opportunity. The first key is this week against Randell. So, we are going to go play a great game, and we fully expect to do that and put ourselves back on a win streak. I think we’ve all done a good job, and we preached it over and over that win or lose we are going to reload and go back to work. I think they’ve been extremely receptive to that.”

Wylie hosts Canyon Randell at Sandifer Stadium on Friday night.

The Raiders are 2-0 in district play. Wylie is 0-2.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 against Randell since moving up to Class 5A.