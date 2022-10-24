The Wylie Bulldogs picked up their third straight district victory with an easy victory over the Lubbock High Westerners.

The Bulldogs had a really good night running the ball against the Westerners.

They picked up 196 yards on the ground.

The ‘Dogs were led by Landry Carlton and freshman Julius Laine who combined for 182 of those yards and five touchdowns.

After several games where the Bulldogs aired it out, Carlton loved the fact that he and Laine were the go to guys.

Landry Carlton said, “It’s all around a good thing. We knew were going be able to run the ball. We just needed to execute, and I think we came out and did that. The key is executing. Everybody’s got a job, and everybody’s got to execute their job.”

Head coach Clay Martin said, “Yeah, that group has done a great job. The offensive line has been steady all year and, I think, have just been getting better and better. We’ve really been able to run the football all year. We leaned a little bit on that the other night. The backs have done a great job and the linemen, also.”

Wylie is back on the road this week.

The first place Bulldogs are headed up to Amarillo to take on the Palo Duro Dons.

The Dons are 1-2 in district play.