The Wylie Bulldogs are 1-0 in District 2-5A Division II play on Friday night.

Clay Martin’s team gave up 14 points in the first quarter and a half, but the defense stood up and pitched a shutout from that point forward.

The guys on that side of the ball struggled in the final two non-district games of the season, but the defense was really good against Plainview.

It’s a good turn around and the Bulldogs look forward to that continuing the rest of the season.

Kendrick Lamar said, “Realizing that these games, it’s all or nothing. So, we are all just coming together and just executing on both sides of the ball.”

Daniel Price said, “It’s district. These are the games that matter. You want to go 5-0. You want to make it all the way. I think our talks with the coaches and learning from our mistakes in past nondistrict games really helped us and helped us to get where we are. That 1-0 start is what we needed. From here on out, I think we’ll do pretty good.”

Clay Martin said, “I really feel like we are getting the pieces put together. Playing fast is biggest key and a lot of emotion.”

Wylie’s defense gets another test this week against district favorite Wichita Falls Rider.

Rider just beat Cooper 51-21 to kickoff district.

The Bulldogs and the Raiders meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Wichita Falls.