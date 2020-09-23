Wylie’s Shay Cox is the Abilene Teacher’s Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week

Shay Cox, a long time Abilene High Softball coach, has found her home as the volleyball coach at Wylie High School.

Wylie Volleyball Head Coach Shay Cox said, “Growing up, I thought I would be a head volleyball coach and when I got involved in softball first and kind of took that route I didn’t really see this happening for me. The transition has been great, I’ve had great assistant coaches, they have helped me, and we just have great athletes here. I just study as much as I can every minute I can and it’s been a great time.”

From a young age, Cox knew that coaching was her calling.

Cox said, “From the time I was in 7th grade athletics, I wanted to be a coach. I had great coaches then and was very competitive and loved sports and I just couldn’t see myself doing anything else.

Even with the constant struggles of dealing with COVID-19, including having their upcoming games canceled, Coach Cox is thankful to work with athletes that make her job that much more rewarding.

Cox said, “It’s made it very different, I wouldn’t say it has been tough as far your day-to-day and your player interaction, all of that is still the same, we get to still hang out with these great kids and work and teach them, we just have to do it a little bit different.”

Cortney House said, “She’s an uplifting coach, she doesn’t ever tear us down. She sets a good example for us and she’s just very loving.”

Cox said, “I think my favorite part honestly is the girls being with my players, but just seeing their reaction when they do something good or when their teammate does something good, just the energy and the excitement.”

And the players know that Coach Cox will always have their backs.

House said, “She’s always welcomed me with open arms, she’s just always been there for me.”

Shay Cox, the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.