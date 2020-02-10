XFL’s Dallas Renegades generates attention in Texas

The XFL is the newest football league to try Spring football.

The Dallas Renegades opened the season in Arlington with a loss to the St. Louis BattleHawks.

The challenge is to get fans to come to games and that requires a great, lively environment in the stadium.

Head Coach Bob Stoops says that the XFL mission has been accomplished.

Bob Stoops said, “Everything I’ve seen has been really positive, the games have been competitive and good, it’s good football players and exciting football players to watch across the league, I think that’s what shows. They’re coached really well, as you watch those guys, there’s a lot of great coaches in the league that are really successful guys that have done a lot. I think everybody saw how clean the play was and exciting, fun to watch. I think the pace of play was positive, I think it’s been a homerun and that everybody has loved it. “

The first game didn’t go the way the Renegades wanted, but the attendance was impressive.

15,000 fans showed up at Globe Life Park for the opener.

The Renegades travel out to LA to play the Wildcats on Sunday at 2 PM.