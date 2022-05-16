Big Country golfers are in the hunt after the first round of the Girls State Golf Tournament in Austin.

In Class 2A, the Goldthwaite Lady Eagles are in fourth place with a team total of 385 on the first day of competition. They trail leader Mason by 25 shots, but they are just ten shots behind 2nd place Normangee. Brook Caldwell led the Lady Eagles with a first round 84.

CLASS 2A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT(1ST RD):

1)Mason 360

2)Normangee 375

3)Memphis 381

4)Goldthwaite 385

In Class A, Eula’s Pree Goodman finds herself just two shots off the pace in the individual medalist part of the tournament. Goodman shot an 83 on Monday. She trails Happy’s Halee Jo Johnson, who opened the tournament by shooting 81.

CLASS A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT(1ST RD.):

1)Halee Jo Johnson, Happy 81

2)Pree Goodman, Eula 83

3)Lakyn Sandlin, Sands 89

The Munday Lady Moguls are in a tie for fourth place with Veribest after firing a first day total of 421. Brooklyn Rodriquez led the way for Munday with a 97 on Monday. Robert Lee leads the tournament with a first round 390. Happy is in second, and they are followed by Garden City in third place.

CLASS A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT(1ST RD):

1)Robert Lee 390

2)Happy 408

3)Garden City 413

T4)Munday 421

T4)Veribest 421