The Wylie Bulldogs come from behind to beat Colleyville Heritage with a touchdown with three seconds in the game.

K.J. Long hits Harrison Heighten in the corner of the end zone to put Wylie up for good and went on win the game 50-40.

Wylie’s defense and defense helped the Bulldogs build an early 17-0 lead in the first quarter. They forced a fumble that led to a field goal, and Hayden Wright picked off a pass in the end zone that led to another touchdown. In between, the special teams blocked two punts.

Colleyville Heritage came on to retake the lead by scoring the next 19 points.

The game went back and forth from that point forward, but the Panthers eventually built a 40-30 lead in the fourth quarter.

Wylie scored the final 14 points of the game. The first touchdown came with just under five minutes to go in the game on a K.J. Long found Braden Regala to cut it to a three-points. The pass to Heighten with :03 to go in the game.

Wylie’s great season continues in the regional quarterfinals against against Canutillo on Thanksgiving weekend.