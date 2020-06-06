Longhorns march in memory of George Floyd

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Throughout the past two weeks of protests around the country athletes have searched for ways to have their voices heard.

The Texas Longhorns Football program decided to make a statement by marching together in solidarity to the Texas state capitol in Austin in honor of George Floyd.

Head Coach Tom Herman issued a statement where he stated, “If you’re going to cheer for them and love them for three-and-a-half hours a Saturday in the fall, you better have the same feelings for them off of the field, because they’re human beings.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports