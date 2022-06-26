The Early Longhorns ended their 2021 season with a 9-3 record.

Making it to the second round of playoffs where their season ended against Shallowater.

This year the Longhorns are setting a new goal of making it further and playing some football in the month of December.

Head Coach Daniel Price said, “We open up with Bangs, that’s a rival game for us. I don’t know how long they’ve been playing it. That’s been a rival since I’ve been here for sure and way before I got here. In pre-district, there’s no easy ones on the schedule and that’s the way we wanted it, we wanted some good competition. We roll into district with Ballinger week 6 or week 7 there after the bye week. Ballinger’s been good, they were good last year. I believe they were a playoff team last year. I believe we hav a good chance to turn some heads hopefully and win some football games. I’m really excited with our seniors and our leadership coming into the season. I don’t think there’s an easy one on the schedule. But I know we’re gonna have to show up and compete every Friday night.”

Here is the full list of the Longhorns 2022 Football Schedule:

August 26th: @ Bangs 7:30 p.m.

September 2nd: Home against Tolar 7:30 p.m.

September 9th: @ Comanche 7:30 p.m.

September 16th: Home against Troy 7:30 p.m.

September 23rd: Home against Tolar 7:30 p.m.

September 30th: Open date

October 7th: Ballinger

October 14th: @ Brady 7:00 p.m.

October 21st: Home against Grape Creek 7:00 p.m.

October 28th: Home against Wall 7:00 p.m.

November 4th: Home against TLCA (San Angelo) 7:00 p.m.