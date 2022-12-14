Loraine’s best football season in school history came to a disappointing end at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs lost to Benjamin, who was in the state championship game for the first time, too, in the Class A Division II championship game, 68-20

Loraine jumped out of the gate fast and took a 14-8 lead in the first quarter behind the running of A.J. Williams, who scored both touchdowns. Williams ended the day with 144 yards on the ground.

Benjamin took control of the game from that point forward. The Mustangs outscored Loraine 60-8 in the final two and a half quarters.

The Mustangs’ Grayson Rigdon rushed for 255 yards and five touchdowns. He added two more passing touchdowns in the game.

Loraine finishes the season with a 13-2 record.