The Loraine Bulldogs face Oakwood for a berth in the Class A Division II state championship game.

The Bulldogs are an experienced team, and a team that’s played together for a long time.

Those two things work together to lead the victories.

Head coach Jake Popham said, “Right now we’re on a pretty historic run for our school district. To my knowledge we’ve never won more than 11 games in a season so pretty much everything we’re doing is historic right here and I think our kids understand the situation. As far as Oakwood, and the game this week obviously there’s a lot of pressure. I mean that’s a very good football team with a ton of talent. You know they’re well coached, I can’t say enough good things about dealing with their people this week. In talking with coach Johnson and I’ve known coach Trish their offenses of coordinator for a good while. It’s a quality team, it’s a quality opponent, which is what you expect when you’re in the semi finals. You don’t except to be playing anyone you think you’re going to beat.”

Loraine and Oakwood are headed to Dublin to face off against eatch other on Friday night at 6 p.m.