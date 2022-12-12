Playing in the month of December is a huge accomplishment for any high school team.

For Loraine, it’s an even bigger deal. Very few teams get to play for a state championship, but the Bulldogs are making history with their first trip to the state championship game in school history.

Head coach Jacob Popham said, “Oh you know it’s a huge opportunity for us and our school and our community. It’s funny we were talking about this the other day. You always talk about this, it’s kind of like at some time you expect to be here but it’s not really something you truly expect to happen until it’s here and it just feels kind of surreal the entire experience.”

Senior Davion Walthall said, “I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better since the last time we played them and a few things happen in that game that wasn’t in our favor but we’re stronger now we’re ready for them and it’s going to be fun. We’ve been running this same stuff with coach Popham since 8th grade. We already learned it, we just got better and more mature.”

Senior Wrangler Little said, “When we first played them we were just getting use to our new coaches. Now we’ve gotten pretty acquainted with them and been running the stuff for a long time and have the right feel for it now. It will be great, we’ve never even been to state and now we’re making school history. We’ve never been this far so, it will be great to win a state championship for the first time in history. I’m very confident, I want that ring this year. That’s all I’ll say.”

Loraine takes on Benjamin in the state championship game on Wednesday. They lost to Benjamin early in the season, but the Bulldogs say they didn’t play their best game that day.

They meet at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.