The Texas high school football state championships start on Wednesday morning, and the Big Country is represented by four teams in the first four games.

The Albany Lions play in the final game of the day on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.

The Lions missed out on going to state in 2021 by one game.

That loss in the semifinals to Stratford fueled the Lions for the twelve months, and according to head coach Denney Faith, it started almost immediately.

Faith said, “Right, they were already excited about getting this year started. We felt like going in we were gonna have an opportunity to have a good football team, we just needed to have some things bounce our way and needed some kids to get back from injuries and those kind of things. When you play 16 weeks, of football well really 18 counting two scrimmages. That’s a long season, I’m just really thankful for them and that they have this opportunity.”

Quarterback Cole Chapman said, “I mean it’s crazy thinking of a little kid, we watched 2014, 2015 go to state and we’ve always dreamed of it and now we’re finally here.”

The Lions face a tall challenge in the top-ranked Mart Panthers on Wednesday night.

They meet at AT&T Stadium at 7 p.m.