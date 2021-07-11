Lowrance, Roye land PING All-American honors

NORMAN, Okla. – The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced its Division III PING All-American teams this week, as graduated seniors Brendon Lowrance and Lane Roye were named third team All-Americans this season.
Lowrance and Roye are now three-time NCAA All-Americans, with each receiving an honorable mention in 2020. Lowrance also added one in 2019 to begin his three-peat, while Roye earned NCCAA All-American honors as a sophomore in 2018.
The War Hawks duo joins UT Dallas golfer Ryan Kropp as representatives from the American Southwest Conference. Kropp was also named to the third team.
Lowrance led the ASC this season with a 72.9 stroke average, earning first team all-conference honors. He won one event with three top five finishes.
Roye was the ASC Golfer of the Year, averaging 73.1 strokes. He won two events and qualified for the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship in Wheeling, West Virginia, where he finished T-48.
Roye and Lowrance were the co-medalists at the D3 San Antonio Shootout at TPC San Antonio, with both carding 221 (+5) for the tournament. The duo helped McMurry to a second place overall finish, besting seven of the nation’s top 25 teams in NCAA Division III.
Division III PING All-America Teams
First Team
Andre Chi, Methodist
Will Hocker, Webster
Cooper Hrabak, Methodist
Jason Li, Carnegie Mellon
James Mishoe, Guilford
Jimmy Morton, Illinois Wesleyan
Jacob Pedersen, Gustavus Adolphus
Max Schwarz, Emory
Rob Wuethrich, Illinois Wesleyan
Second Team
Henry Angier, Methodist
Ben Balen, Piedmont
Owen Burt, Huntingdon
William Knauth, Carnegie Mellon
Alex Kubik, Nebraska Wesleyan
Jack Lee, Guilford
Alex Price, Christopher Newport
Ryan Quinn, RPI
Ethan Wilkins, Illinois Wesleyan
Third Team
Matthew Armstrong, St. Thomas (MN)
Grant Gronka, Huntingdon
Walker Hinds, Huntingdon
Andrew Kibbee, Willamette
Mason Koch, George Fox
Ryan Kropp, UT Dallas
Brendon Lowrance, McMurry
Chase Maus, Texas Lutheran
Lane Roye, McMurry
Honorable Mention
Andrew Abel, Illinois Wesleyan
Basil Boyd, Sewanee
Sam Davis, Denison
Jason Folker, Carnegie Mellon
Billy Geach, Hamilton
Will Grady, Denison
Declan Hickton, Rochester
Davis Hingten, Emory
Robb Kinder, Christopher Newport
Addison Manring, Guilford
Marc Mitchell, Denison
Justin Park, Illinois Wesleyan
Kenny Park, Oglethorpe
Tyler Reitz, Millikin
Fred Roberts IV, Piedmont
Pierce Robinson, Washington & Lee
Ben Sherman, Denison
DJ Springer, Trinity
Cameron Starr, LaGrange
Carson Whitton, Huntingdon
Holden Wisener, Trinity