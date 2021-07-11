Lowrance, Roye land PING All-American honors

NORMAN, Okla. – The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced its Division III PING All-American teams this week, as graduated seniors Brendon Lowrance and Lane Roye were named third team All-Americans this season.

Lowrance and Roye are now three-time NCAA All-Americans, with each receiving an honorable mention in 2020. Lowrance also added one in 2019 to begin his three-peat, while Roye earned NCCAA All-American honors as a sophomore in 2018.

The War Hawks duo joins UT Dallas golfer Ryan Kropp as representatives from the American Southwest Conference. Kropp was also named to the third team.

Lowrance led the ASC this season with a 72.9 stroke average, earning first team all-conference honors. He won one event with three top five finishes.

Roye was the ASC Golfer of the Year, averaging 73.1 strokes. He won two events and qualified for the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship in Wheeling, West Virginia, where he finished T-48.

Roye and Lowrance were the co-medalists at the D3 San Antonio Shootout at TPC San Antonio, with both carding 221 (+5) for the tournament. The duo helped McMurry to a second place overall finish, besting seven of the nation’s top 25 teams in NCAA Division III.

Division III PING All-America Teams

First Team

Andre Chi, Methodist

Will Hocker, Webster

Cooper Hrabak, Methodist

Jason Li, Carnegie Mellon

James Mishoe, Guilford

Jimmy Morton, Illinois Wesleyan

Jacob Pedersen, Gustavus Adolphus

Max Schwarz, Emory

Rob Wuethrich, Illinois Wesleyan

Second Team

Henry Angier, Methodist

Ben Balen, Piedmont

Owen Burt, Huntingdon

William Knauth, Carnegie Mellon

Alex Kubik, Nebraska Wesleyan

Jack Lee, Guilford

Alex Price, Christopher Newport

Ryan Quinn, RPI

Ethan Wilkins, Illinois Wesleyan

Third Team

Matthew Armstrong, St. Thomas (MN)

Grant Gronka, Huntingdon

Walker Hinds, Huntingdon

Andrew Kibbee, Willamette

Mason Koch, George Fox

Ryan Kropp, UT Dallas

Brendon Lowrance, McMurry

Chase Maus, Texas Lutheran

Lane Roye, McMurry

Honorable Mention

Andrew Abel, Illinois Wesleyan

Basil Boyd, Sewanee

Sam Davis, Denison

Jason Folker, Carnegie Mellon

Billy Geach, Hamilton

Will Grady, Denison

Declan Hickton, Rochester

Davis Hingten, Emory

Robb Kinder, Christopher Newport

Addison Manring, Guilford

Marc Mitchell, Denison

Justin Park, Illinois Wesleyan

Kenny Park, Oglethorpe

Tyler Reitz, Millikin

Fred Roberts IV, Piedmont

Pierce Robinson, Washington & Lee

Ben Sherman, Denison

DJ Springer, Trinity

Cameron Starr, LaGrange

Carson Whitton, Huntingdon

Holden Wisener, Trinity