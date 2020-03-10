Lowrance, War Hawks take top honors at Dataw Invitational

DATAW ISLAND, S.C. – McMurry University Men’s Golf put together a dominating performance at the BSN Sports Dataw Invitational Monday and Tuesday to win its third event of the season at the Dataw Island Golf Club.

The War Hawks shot 884 (+20) on the par-72, 6,723-yard course, defeating second-place Webster University by 31 strokes. Additionally, senior Brendon Lowrance was the individual medalist with a 217 (+1).

Five War Hawks finished in the top 20, led by Lowrance at the top, senior Elliot Bourke tying for second and senior Lane Roye tying for sixth. Both Lowrance and Roye have earned top 10s in six of seven events this season.

“Brendon was really good all week, and Elliot and Lane were right there behind him,” Head Coach Jay Rees said. “It was looking like we might have all three guys tie for individual medalist. But it came down to the last few holes and Brendon pulled away.”

Lowrance started his tournament with a one-under 71, and bounced back from a two-over 74 to finish strong with an even par 72.

Bourke had jumped out to a substantial lead in round two, after he birdied four of his first six holes that round. He knocked down six birdies in round one, as well, shooting a two-under 70. Bourke would finish with round two 75 and concluded the tournament with a 74 to finish with a 219 (+3).

Roye carded rounds of 72, 75 and 74 en route to a 221 (+5).

Rounding out the McM five were Clemente Yanes and Michael Hunt. Yanes tied for 12th with a 13-over 229 (80-75-74) while Hunt tied for 19th with a 16-over 232 (78-77-77).

“Everyone made a contribution to this outstanding performance this week. Some of the guys probably feel they could have done better, but that’s just the high expectations they put on each other,” Rees said.

The War Hawks led the tournament with 49 birdies, with Bourke registering 13 and Lowrance 12. Royd tallied 10 birdies.

Bourke led all players on par-3 scoring at two-under, while Lowrance, Yanes and Roye were all under par on par-5s. Lowrance was five-under, Yanes three-under and Roye two-under.

“All the guys have things they are working on to get better,” Rees said. “But this was a great experience and a great week for everyone!”

Next up for the War Hawks is the Texas Cup, where they will look to defend their title from a year ago.

The first round tees off March 21 at Watters Creek Golf Club in Allen, Texas.