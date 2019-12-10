Lozano and others deliver top plays for Pied Pipers

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are the final team standing from the Big Country.

Head coach Russell Lucas’s team topped Wellington to punch their ticket.

Austin Lozano helped paved the way with a thrilling play that saw him break three or four tackles on his way to the end zone.

According to coach Lucas, as good as that play was for his team, it was just one of many that led to victory.

Lucas said, “That run Austin had on the screen play. He broke three or four tackles and carried some guys into the endzone. That was huge momentum. Everybody was fired up, the sideline, the crowd. The onside kick that we got was big. Braydin made a couple of great throws on the run and on the move that he put right on the money. Cutter had a huge game. Jevon ran the ball well. I still say the defense is what’s winning us ball games. That’s a great team. They control the ball. We only ran four plays in the first quarter. I’m really proud of our defense.”

Like you would expect, it gets harder in the semifinals for the Pipers.

They meet top ranked Stratford in Plainview for a berth in the state championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m.