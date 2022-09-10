The Wylie Bulldogs hosted the Lubbock Cooper Pirates in their first home game of the season in the third week of their schedule.

The Bulldogs haven’t started their season off 3-0 since 2012, looking to break that streak against the Pirates.

Wylie got scoring going early with KJ Long handing it off to Braden Regala to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 thirty seconds into the game.

Lubbock Cooper answered right back on an 85-yard punt return to tie it up.

Both teams went back and forth in the second half.

Wylie scored once more with a minute to go in the 4th quarter before time expired on their unbeaten record, where they fall to Lubbock Cooper 33-28.

The Bulldogs have the defending Class 4A Division 1 state champions, the Stephenville Yellowjackets.