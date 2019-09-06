Lubbock Monterey upends Wylie 49-26

The Wylie Bulldogs headed north to Lubbock to face Monterey Thursday evening.

Monterey wasted no time starting the game off with a touchdown run by Ty Williams in the first two minutes of the game, putting them up 7-0.

Wylie traded back and forth with Monterey and was able to keep it close with two touchdown passes making the score 21-13 at the end of the first.

The Plainsmen found their groove, however, and extended their lead to 35-13 with a touchdown run and pass by Coreon Bailey before halftime.

Monterey built on the score even more in the score even more in the third quarter with two touchdowns putting the Plainsmen up 49-19.

The Bulldogs added another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Monterey cruised to a 49-26 victory.