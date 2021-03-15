Lucas takes job in Sweetwater, reminisces on time in Hamlin

It’s official, Hamlin head coach Russell Lucas is taking the Athletic Director and Head Coaching job in Sweetwater after a successful run with the Pied Pipers. Lucas said the history of Sweetwater’s program drew him in.

Lucas said, “It’s obviously a very attractive job just because of the history they’ve had over there. If you look at the history of coaches that have coached a Sweetwater, it’s a pretty elite group of people and to think that they would trust me to put me on this list is pretty humbling. They have one of the greatest venues in all of high school football to play in, we love to play playoff games over there, so I’m excited about getting to coach in the bowl.”

Lucas leaves behind a great legacy in Hamlin where he brought the Pied Pipers to a state championship appearance in 2019 and a playoff berth every year since 2009. Lucas will always remember the success in Hamlin.

Lucas said, “We have some tremendous memories athletically since we’ve been here. We’ve played in the district championship game 12 years in a row, we didn’t win them all, we won eight of them, so that’s something to be proud of, I’m proud of our kids.”

With a great community behind Lucas in Hamlin, he knows it will be tough to leave and is thankful for the support he had.

Lucas said, “It is really hard to leave somewhere that you know they love you and support you and they trust you with their kids, that’s a huge deal for the success of a program is that the community trusts the guy that’s in charge.”

Sweetwater will have a board meeting March 23 to finalize Lucas’s contract and figure out the next steps.