The Abilene High Eagles go to the Lubbock area this week looking for their second win in a row.

The Black Shirt defense pitched a shutout for the first time in three years, and an interception by a defensive lineman helped get it started.

Luke Fletcher read a screen pass perfectly and made a beautiful one-handed catch for the Eagles.

That play set the tone for the Eagle’s 45-0 victory.

Head coach Mike Fullen said, “It was good for him. He’s put in a lot of work in the weight room. He’s a solid player. Our guys up front, they are all just solid. They never stand out, and when they dont’, they are doing well.”

The Eagles take on Lubbock Cooper this week.

The Pirates are 2-0 in district play. Abilene High is 1-1 in district.