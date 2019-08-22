Luke Laufenberg, UTEP player and son of former Cowboys QB, dies of cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luke Laufenberg, a UTEP tight end and son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg, has died of cancer on Thursday, his family announced.

“Today we lost a son, a brother, a friend, and a warrior,” Babe Laufenberg wrote in a tweet. “(I) have never seen a person battle like Luke Laufenberg, but he lost his fight with cancer.”

Today we lost a son, a brother, a friend, and a warrior. Have never seen a person battle like Luke Laufenberg, but he lost his fight with cancer. He was truly inspirational. The hole in our hearts will never be filled. You are my hero. RIP my sweet Luke. See you on the other side pic.twitter.com/HF1xfw19Xi — Babe Laufenberg (@BabeLaufenberg) August 22, 2019

According to the NBC affiliate in Dallas, Laufenberg was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in 2017.

He was cancer-free six months later, according to the report, before it returned in April 2019.

Luke Laufenberg, who was with the UTEP football team for most of spring ball before his cancer returned aggressively, died this morning according to the family. Luke was just 21 years old. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/CIiujH5IZA — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 22, 2019

Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett became emotional on the podium Thursday morning as he spoke on Laufenberg’s death during his daily conference.

“You walk into the room and he’d just light up whatever was going on,” Garrett said, holding back tears. “It’s such a tragedy; it’s so hard to understand…I will forever be inspired by the life he lived.”

Luke Laufenberg was just 21 years old.