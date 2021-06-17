Lyle Leong talks about taking over Levelland football and athletic program

Former Abilene High and Texas Tech receiver Lyle Leong is excited to take over as head football coach and athletic director in Levelland.

Leong was hired to lead the Lobos program last week.

This is Leong’s first head coaching job, and he’s very excited to be back in the part of Texas in which he grew up and played his college football.

Leong said, “I’ve heard about it back in my Texas Tech playing days, and I also made a few trips out here, so I’ve always loved the atmosphere and the community. When I heard it was open, I said I would love the opportunity to be a part of a great community, and it worked out. I couldn’t be more blessed and more happy to be here. This place has always been the first place to give me and opportunity. The first place to give me an opportunity to play college football. I think this place saw me grow and helped me grow. I thought it was only fitting to get my first opportunity.”

Leong takes over a program in Levelland that’s been to the playoffs seven years in a row.

The Lobos struggled in just six wins in the last two seasons.