Former Wylie and current SMU golfer Maddi Olson is the Doubletree by Hilton Dallas-Campbell Centre Student Athlete of the Week.

Olson led the way for the Mustangs at the GCU Invitational in Phoenix.

She was -2 in the tournament. Olson’s first round of -2 was her best in her college career.

Before going to SMU, Olson won the Class 4A state title in 2017.