The ACU Wildcats seem to like the late starts in Las Vegas at the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament.

They dominated Stephen F. Austin on Thursday night to the tune of 76-62 to advance to the tournament semifinals.

ACU’s Mahki Morris was red-hot from the field. He was 8-10 and scored a season-high 22 points against the Lumberjacks.

Defensively the Wildcats were stifling. Head coach Brette Tanner’s team forced 22 turnovers and held SFA to just 35 percent shooting from the field.

The victory avenges the two losses the Wildcats suffered at the hands of the Jacks during the regular season and snapped SFA’s 10-game winning streak.

ACU has now won 10 of its last 12 games.

Seattle University is next for ACU. That game is Friday night at 10:30 p.m.