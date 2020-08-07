Major rebuilding project underway in DeLeon

The DeLeon Bearcats are in the middle of a major rebuilding project.

Head coach Andrew Dickson’s second season leading the program is going to be a challenge.

Only seven lettermen are returning and only six positions are filled with returning starters.

The Bearcats five-year playoff streak is on the line, and the players say they are going all out to keep the streak alive.

De Leon senior Victor Amaya said, “On defense, we’re really just focused on our base defense. Everyone has it down, so everyone is gonna be going 100 percent. So everyone’s going full speed. If they mess up, as long as they’re going full speed, that’s what we’re working on right now.”

Head coach Andy Dickson said, “Terminology and some of the positions for the kids have changed, but the excitement level is fun to see. The kids are having fun flying around. They’re out here healthy and ready to go.”

DeLeon’s district going to be a tough one this year with the addition of Cisco and Coleman in the most recent UIL realignment.