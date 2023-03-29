The Texas Rangers open the 2023 baseball season on March 30 in Arlington.

A new face is set to take the hill as the opening day starter.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is sending 2-time Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom out to begin the season for Texas against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bochy saying it just makes sense for deGrom to get things rolling.

“You are talking about one of the elite pitchers in the game. We’re excited. It’s an honor for him. You know how humble he is. He’s on schedule to go on opening day. Early on we had to hold him back a little bit, but we think he’s good to go. We’re not looking for him to take us real deep in the game, or anything. This just makes all the sense in the world to us,” he said.

deGrom tries to get the Rangers off to a good start on Thursday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.