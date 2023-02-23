ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – ACU Women’s hoops returned home after coming up short on the road against UT Arlington, 82-73.

Thursday evening the Wildcats host the number one team in the WAC conference, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

In the second quarter, Madi Miller’s three-pointer tied the game up at 29 with less than 30 seconds to go on the clock before the half.

ACU’s defense kept pushing even right before time expired, as Bella Earle took the ball right out of the hands of a Thunderbird and handed it off to Aspen Thornton.

Thornton put up an easy lay-up to put the Wildcats in the lead at halftime.

In the third quarter ACU outscored Southern Utah, 29-17 helping them build a 14 point lead going into the fourth.

Southern Utah answered right back by out scoring ACU, 28-14 to force overtime with the Wildcats.

It was a huge second half and overtime for senior Maleeah Langstaff, who finished with a career-high 34 points in the win.

The Wildcats beat Southern Utah in overtime, 89-83.

ACU heads back on the road to face Sam Houston next week on Tuesday.