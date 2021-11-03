Mansell steps in for ACU at quarterback

The ACU Wildcats lost to Stephen F. Austin on Saturday for their third loss in the last four games.

Starting quarterback Stone Earle missed that game with a leg injury, and Peyton Mansell struggled a little bit with two interceptions., but he managed to throw for 234 yards and three touchdown passes.

Mansell started some in 2020, so he’s used to being the starter, but he still needs to work on some things.

Head coach Adam Dorrel says, “He’ll be the first one to tell you, he threw two passes and they were both intercepted, and he shouldn’t have thrown either one of those passes, and that’s something that we’ve got to continue to work with him on. He needs to stay inside of himself, stay inside the scheme. When we are game planning, looking at stuff and being able to tell us I’m just not comfortable with that. There’s nothing better as a head coach to have a guy that doesn’t think he do everything. We are going to grow his relationship and pick his brain as we prepare through the week.”

Mansell is going to start again for ACU this week.

The Wildcats take on Jacksonville State in Alabama on Saturday. They start the game at 1 p.m.