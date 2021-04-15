Marquis Muse named McMurry Men’s Soccer Head Coach

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson announced Thursday that Marquis Muse has accepted an offer to become the War Hawks’ head men’s soccer coach.

Muse becomes the ninth head coach in program history and brings nine years of collegiate coaching experience with him to McMurry. He has also coached in the high school ranks and has played in the professional ranks.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Muse join our War Hawks community,” said Ferguson. “During the interview process, it became clear to our committee that he is passionate about transforming lives through the game of soccer. Coach Muse will be a tremendous role model for our squad and our campus in general. He is dedicated to our mission of ‘Developing Champions for Life’ and his values are aligned with our institution’s. He spoke a lot about his desire to take care of our players and position them for success in all that they do. Our program is in great hands with Coach Muse!”

Muse joins McMurry from Sul Ross State University, where he has built the men’s and women’s soccer programs from scratch as the head coach of both programs. He joined the Lobos in July 2015 to start the women’s soccer program, then was tasked later with starting the men’s program in August 2018.

Even in a short time, Muse brought Sul Ross State into American Southwest Conference contention as he has led the women’s team to four ASC Quarterfinal appearances in six years. This season, the Lobos men’s soccer team earned an ASC Tournament berth for the first time in its three-year history.

“I would like to thank Sul Ross State University for giving me the opportunity to start both the men’s and women’s soccer programs,” said Muse. “I know I am leaving behind two groups of student-athletes that are focused on helping Sul Ross continue its upward trajectory.

“I am excited about my future at McMurry University and I am honored that Mr. Ferguson and the search committee chose me as the head men’s soccer coach. Having competed against McMurry for a couple of years now, I know this program has the potential to be a major competitor in this tough ASC conference.”

Prior to Alpine, Muse served as the assistant men’s and women’s coach at Ouachita Baptist University.

In his final season as an assistant at OBU, the program achieved a No. 4 ranking in the NCAA Central Region – the highest in program history at the time. He also coached the JV team at OBU to an undefeated 6-0 record, showing a glimpse of what he could offer as a future head coach.

Before embarking on his coaching career, Muse also had a successful playing career on the collegiate and professional levels.

Muse played two seasons at the NCAA Division I level at Oral Roberts University (1997, 1999) and helped ORU to a conference championship and an NCAA tournament appearance. In his two-year career at ORU, he scored 11 goals and nine assists.

Muse took a hiatus from the college level the next few seasons and played in the Professional Development League (PDL) for the Texas Spurs during the 2001 and 2002 seasons. He finished with seven goals and 10 assists and was a two-time PDL Team of the Week selection.

From there, Muse returned to the NCAA level for the 2002 and 2003 seasons, finishing his career at Midwestern State. He helped the team achieve two Lone Star Conference titles and a 31-6-5 record in the two-year span. He was also an LSC Player of the Week and a first team All-LSC selection as a senior.

After college, Muse took his talents to Major League Soccer (MLS) and played three seasons for FC Dallas. He also appeared in two international friendlies for the U.S. National Amateur Team in 2007, where USA defeated the Republic of Ireland on its home turf twice. Muse was the Man of the Match with an assist in the second of two games.

Coach Muse and his wife, Shannon, have two sons, Jeremiah and Joshua. The family will relocate to Abilene in the coming weeks.

Muse is originally from Dallas, Texas.