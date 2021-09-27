Martin happy with the way Bulldogs closed non-district schedule

The Wylie Bulldogs snapped their two-game losing streak on Friday night with a huge 49-21 victory over the Brownwood Lions.

Just about everything went right for head coach Clay Martin’s team in the win.

The offense ran for 352 yards and six touchdowns.

Quarterback Aiden Kincaid completed eight of eleven passes for 160 yards, and he threw a touchdown pass.

It was a great way for Wylie to finish off the non-district schedule and head into their open week.

Martin said, “I really feel like we came out and executed in all three phases of the game. We were able to make some improvements, and I think that was the biggest thing. We’d struggled finishing drives throught out the preseason, and to finish off the preseason in that manner and get a big win against a quality opponent is a good deal for us. It all has to do with finishing drives on both sides of the ball getting off the field on third down or fourth down, as it may be. When you get into the other teams territory, (We need) to go ahead and finish with a touchdown.”

This is the Bulldogs open date.

They are 2-3 after non-district. District 3-5A Division II season starts on October 8.

Wylie opens at home against state-ranked Wichita Falls Rider.