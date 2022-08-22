The Wylie Bulldogs are headed south to get things started this season against Brownwood.

A lot of new faces are going to take the field for head coach Clay Martin on Friday night.

That is nothing new for Wylie, who typically doesn’t return many starters, but how they are going to handle their first action in the starting lineup is a question.

Coach Martin is looking forward to seeing how those guys handle the new experience.

Martin said, “I think that’s the case with every program in the state of Texas. We have great senior classes here at Wylie, and each year you graduate those guys, but new guys come in and have to step up and perform. That’s an exciting time of the year. We know that we are going to make mistakes as we go but are going to get better each and every week. Really looking forward to Friday and finally getting to be in a game situation.”

KJ Long said, “We are excited for this year, and we’ve got a good team that we think is going to play hard and play well. We are excited. There are a lot of guys that are going to have to step up, and a lot of guys that have never played on Friday’s. We’ve got a lot of guys that we want to step up, so we’re excited to see how that turns out.”

Wylie and Brownwood are old rivals and very familiar with each other.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 against the Lions in the last five meetings.

They play this year in Brownwood at 7:30 p.m.