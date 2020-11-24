Martin loves the fight he sees in his Bulldogs

The Wylie Bulldogs lost on Friday night, but their playoff hopes are still very much alive as they head into their finale with Plainsview.

The Bulldogs offense couldn’t get anything going early on against Lubbock Cooper on Friday night.

They managed just 21 total yards in the first half. They got it headed in the right direction in the fourth quarter, but the comeback came up short.

The Bulldogs didn’t win, but the fight was there at night.

Martin said, “We knew that would be a four quarter football game, and we were able to keep the score in a manageable position, and had a couple of things gone different, we would’ve had a chance to come back and get a win. These guys have done a great job all year long of keeping things in perspective. They all understand where we are right now, and everybody’s still hungry and ready to go to work and giving great effort. This is always a fun week, to be practicing over Thanksgiving holidays and to be here without school and just football is always enjoyable.”

The Bulldogs keep their playoff hopes alive with a victory against Plainview on Friday afternoon.

That game starts at 3 p.m. at Sandifer Stadium.