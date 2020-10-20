Martin pleased with Bulldogs reaction to Covid-19 cancellations

The Wylie Bulldogs and head coach Clay Martin started the 2020 season with two wins, and they were flying high.

Then, Covid-19 hit the football team.

That means they’ve been in quarantine, and the football team wasn’t able to practice football plays.

That was all supposed to end this week with a district game against Plainview.

Covid-19 in Plainview pushed that game to the end of the season.

The Bulldogs don’t have a game this week for the third week in a row.

Martin said, “The way in which the kids have handled it, and they wa in which they keep showing up, there’s a lot of excitement, and they’re excited to come to practice. They’ve done a great job. We talked about it in 5th period about dealing with adversity and keeping things in perspective. I think they’ve done a great job of trying to control what they can control. That’s how we are looking at it. We are going to get better and concentrate on the Wylie Bulldogs, and one of these days, get to play, again. We’ve got to stay focused on the time at hand and just try to get what you can done.”

So, when do the Bulldogs get to play a game?

They finally get to play again next Friday night in Wichita Falls against the state ranked Rider Raiders.

That is, unless they can manage to pick up a game this week.