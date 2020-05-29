Martin ready to coach Wylie despite losing offseason

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck a lot of high schools lost their offseason for football which includes Wylie high school, and what makes it even more difficult is first year head coach Clay Martin is without an offseason in his first year, but Martin says he’s got it under control.

Head coach Clay Martin said, “Our whole staff has done a lot of things. We’ve tried to keep up with them and provide information the best we could during this time. We’ve also had Zoom meetings like everyone else has across the state and we’ve been able to get a lot accomplished, had great participation in that and so we’ve been able to get a lot done in a difficult situation.”

Most fans certainly want sports to return after being without it for about two months. People are questioning whether or not football is still on for the 2020 season. Martin is confident the campaign won’t be bothered, but also understands safety is always the best decision for his young athletes.

Martin said, “I think that’s what everyone wants is the fact of coaches and kids getting back together and a return to some sense of normalcy. I think we as a school district and as an athletic department are going to do things that are in the best interest of our kids and society’s safety as a whole and so I think that’s first and foremost. I think we’re moving in the right direction and hopefully everything will be back to as normal as it can as soon as possible.

Martin is keeping his squad motivated and ready to hit the weight room and field. June 8th is the first day UIL is allowing students to return to campus. He knows the team will come back strong and embrace the Friday night lights more than ever.