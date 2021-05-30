Martinez, Daniell represent War Hawks at NCAA Championships

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Senior Carlos Martinez and junior Chase Daniell made history for McMurry University on Friday, representing the War Hawks in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Martinez played three matches on Friday – two singles and one doubles – picking up a singles victory in the first round to make it among the final 16 players. He won by default with an official score of 6-7 (3), 6-3, 1-0 against Alec Angradi of Salisbury.

In the second round, Martinez had a competitive matchup against Arturo Kam of Williams College, but came up short in a 6-3, 6-4 defeat.

After Martinez ended singles competition that afternoon, he moved indoors for doubles competition with Daniell. The match, which was moved inside due to rain in the area, took place late Friday evening against Daniel Blonquist and Marcos Diaz of Southern Virginia. It ended in a tight battle, with Martinez/Daniell falling 6-4, 7-6 (4).

According to available records, Martinez and Daniell are the only two individuals to represent McMurry in the NCAA Championships by invite. Both players, along with several other War Hawks, have played in the ITA Cup separate from the spring championship.

Martinez finishes his career with 114 combined wins – 58 singles wins and 56 doubles wins. He is the most successful doubles player in school history, surpassing the previous record of 54 wins held by both Casjen Rico and current head coach Chris Breaux.

Martinez ranks second in all-time singles wins and combined wins, both behind Rico (63 & 117).

Entering his senior year in 2022, Daniell has 36 doubles wins (all with Martinez) and sits three wins away from the all-time Top 10 list.