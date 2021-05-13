Martinez wins second MVP award, four others earn ASC honors

BCH Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHARDSON, Texas – Five McMurry University Men’s Tennis players earned American Southwest Conference postseason awards on Thursday, led by two-time West Most Valuable Player and three-time all-conference selection Carlos Martinez.

Martinez compiled a 10-5 record at No. 1 singles and 15-2 mark in doubles alongside partner Chase Daniell. Martinez and East Division MVP Ashwin Vaithianathan of UT Dallas are both four-time all-division selections.

Daniell earned all-conference honors with Martinez in Flight 1 doubles after their 15-2 showing as a team, including a perfect 5-0 mark in conference games. The duo also owns two wins over NCAA Division I opponent Abilene Christian University. Daniell and Martinez are now two-time Flight 1 doubles all-division selections. They will both compete in the NCAA Championships May 28-30.

After missing last season, junior Connor Hogan ranked second on the team in singles wins with six and earned a spot on the all-conference team in Flight 4 singles. He also earned first team all-division for the first time in his career.

Sophomore Reid Smith was selected to the all-division second team in Flight 3 doubles, finishing the season with four wins and a 2-1 record in ASC games.

Rounding out the all-conference selections was senior Matthew Santos, as he was one of four scholar-athletes to earn Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year in the West Division.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports

Trending stories