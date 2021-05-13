Martinez wins second MVP award, four others earn ASC honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – Five McMurry University Men’s Tennis players earned American Southwest Conference postseason awards on Thursday, led by two-time West Most Valuable Player and three-time all-conference selection Carlos Martinez.

Martinez compiled a 10-5 record at No. 1 singles and 15-2 mark in doubles alongside partner Chase Daniell. Martinez and East Division MVP Ashwin Vaithianathan of UT Dallas are both four-time all-division selections.

Daniell earned all-conference honors with Martinez in Flight 1 doubles after their 15-2 showing as a team, including a perfect 5-0 mark in conference games. The duo also owns two wins over NCAA Division I opponent Abilene Christian University. Daniell and Martinez are now two-time Flight 1 doubles all-division selections. They will both compete in the NCAA Championships May 28-30.

After missing last season, junior Connor Hogan ranked second on the team in singles wins with six and earned a spot on the all-conference team in Flight 4 singles. He also earned first team all-division for the first time in his career.

Sophomore Reid Smith was selected to the all-division second team in Flight 3 doubles, finishing the season with four wins and a 2-1 record in ASC games.

Rounding out the all-conference selections was senior Matthew Santos, as he was one of four scholar-athletes to earn Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year in the West Division.