BROWNWOOD, Texas – The Howard Payne University football team dropped a heart-breaker 27-24 to #3 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Saturday afternoon at Gordon Wood Stadium on senior day.

Down 24-16, the Yellow Jackets put together a 15-play, 78-yard drive to score with 31 seconds left in the game on a Landon McKinney six-yard TD pass to Jordan Carroll . The Howard Payne’s two-point conversion was good, McKinney to Otis Lanier , and the Jackets tied the game 24-24.

A long QB run and a couple of completed passes by Mary Hardin-Baylor set up a 44-yard field goal attempt. UMHB’s Anthony Avila connect with no time remaining to give UMHB the 27-24 win.

The HPU defense held UMHB to its lowest offensive output of the season, just 308 total yards (113 rushing, 195 passing). The Jackets sacked the Cru three times, KC Cornelious , Jaden Elie , and Brevin Wilson recording the sacks. Cornelious led the HPU defense with seven tackles, a sack, pass breakup, and one QB hurry.

Jarett Brown , Kyle Bell , and Jessie Paris followed with six tackles each. Peyton Lowe and Byron Clark each added two pass breakups.

The Yellow Jacket offense was led by Otis Lanier and Samuel Sims each with 48 yards receiving each. Billy Reagins had 16 carries for 45 yards, Tauren Bradley 13 carries for 30 yards and one TD.

HPU QB Landon McKinney was 23 of 38 passing for 201 yards, one TD, and two interceptions.

Yellow Jacket kicker Harrison Pustilnik was 3-for-3 connecting on field goals from 34, 18, and 41 yards. HPU’s Jackson Coulson had three punts for 131 yards (43.7 avg.), long of 54 yards and one inside the 20.

The Jackets took the first lead of the game on a Harrison Pustilnik 34 yard field goal with 8:47 left in the first quarter. Tauren Bradley ran it in from five yards out at the end of the first quarter, Jackets 10-7.

Pustilnik then connected on another field goal, an 18-yard chip shot with 7:33 left in the second.

With HPU trailing 14-13 at the half. both team traded field goals, with Pustilnik getting his third, a 41 yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the third.

Jordan Carroll rounded out the Yellow Jackets’ day scoring on an amazing reception in the corner of the endzone with 31 seconds left in game on a McKinney six-yard pass.

Howard Payne is now 6-3 overall and 5-2 in American Southwest Conference action. UMHB stands at 8-1 overall and 6-1 in league play. The Yellow Jackets will finish out the regular season next week at Austin College in Sherman, Texas. It will be a 1:00 pm kickoff.