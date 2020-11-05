Mathews named ASC Player to Watch, War Hawks women picked fifth

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference released its women’s basketball preseason information on Thursday afternoon. McMurry University is projected to finish fifth in the West Division.

Sophomore forward Destiny Mathews represents McMurry on the ASC Women’s Basketball Preseason Watch List, following ASC West Division All-Freshman team and ASC West Division Honorable Mention accolades last year.

Mathews ranked 12th in the conference last year with 13.1 points per game, while ranking third in rebounds with 8.2 per game. She also had seven double-doubles paired with former senior standout Skyler Reyna in the paint. With Reyna’s graduation, Mathews leads all returners in PPG, RPG, minutes played per game (25.2), field goal percentage (.441) and free throws made (54).

Defending ASC Champion Mary Hardin-Baylor is the favorite to win the West Division, while UT Dallas is the favorite in the East following a second round appearance in the NCAA Championship last year. The poll consists of 24 votes, one from each ASC head coach and one from each ASC director of sports information.

UMHB (135 points) earned 18 of 24 first place votes in the West after finishing 26-4 overall and 14-2 in the ASC last year. The Cru were followed by Hardin-Simmons (122 points) with four first place votes, Howard Payne (82 points) with two first place votes, Concordia Texas (72 points), McMurry (49 points) and Sul Ross State (46 points).

In the East, UT Dallas (143 points) led the way with 23 of 24 first place votes, with the other vote going to projected runner-up East Texas Baptist (115 points). LeTourneau (101 points) ranks third in the preseason poll, followed by Belhaven (68 points), Louisiana College (41 points) and Ozarks (39 points).

The 2020-21 season marks the 25th in league history. The War Hawks will begin play on Saturday, November 28 at 1 p.m. against Abilene Christian in an exhibition across town. The home opener is slated for Monday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. against ETBU inside Kimbrell Arena.

The rest of the 2020-21 schedule will be released next Thursday, Nov. 12 on mcmurrysports.com and on the official McMurry Athletics social media platforms. Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, limited seating procedures will be in effect. More information will be announced prior to the season opener.

The three-day, eight-team, single-elimination conference tournament is slated for March 4-6 at the site of the West Division No. 1 seed. The ASC Championship Tournament features the top four seeds from both divisions. An automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship will be on the line.