The Westbrook Wildcats are back in the state championship game for the second year in a row.

They went to state for the first time in school history and won the title.

They are back and a lot of the credit goes to head coach Homer Matlock.

Matlock owns the record for the most wins in the history of the football program, but he says the record is low on his list of priorities.

Matlock said, “It’s a nice little side not. It’s not that important. If you go back and look at who I schedule. I go back and schedule the toughest teams I can find. I don’t, my record is second compared to what these guys. I need to get them ready. It’s kind of bitter sweet because the guy that I took over for was my coach. He special to me. He’s one of the reasons I became a coach. It is kind of special on that end, as well.”

Matlock and the Wildcats take on Abbott for the championship on Wednesday.

The Panthers are the top ranked team in the state.

That game starts at 2 p.m. in Arlington at AT&T Stadium.