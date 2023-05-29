The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals are back in Austin for the Class A state tournament for the second season in a row.

The Lady Cardinals had to make some adjustments to some things during the course of this season to make another run to Austin, but everything is rolling along smoothly.

Head coach Sammy Winters’ team is the only 20-win team in the Class A semifinals, and they are playing really well.

Juli Munoz said, “It’ was really tough in the begininng we had to make some switches to get more comfortable. I think with us playing our new district it kind of not as fun because we were more experienced then they were. So it was kind of like practice games for us and we got to let everybody play which was really fun to get to have everyone involved in those games.

Head coach Sammy Winters said, “I think you see a lot of that maturity in our kids as the season went on last year and that growth started happening and it hasn’t stopped. It’s contuined to this year and it still happening. So man something we’re not taking for granted.”

Hermleigh is 20-6. Their opponent Dodd City is 9-10-1.

The Lady Cardinals and the Lady Lady Hornets meet at 1 p.m. in Austin on Tuesday.

The winner advances to the state championship game on Wednesday at 4 p.m.