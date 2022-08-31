The ACU Wildcats are set to be the first Big Country university to start the 2022 on Thursday night.

It’s a new era for the Wildcats.

Keith Patterson is ready to coach his first game as a head coach, and Maverick McIvor is the new starting quarterback.

McIvor transferred from Texas Tech and played high school at San Angelo Central.

In the end, his arm strength was the difference.

On McIvor, Patterson said, “Ethan is more of a Tom Brady cerebral type guy , Maverick is more of a Brett Favre man, strong arm , you know let it grip it and rip it and let it fly. So again I feel great where we are quarterback and it just boils down to you got to name a starter and we went with Maverick with his tremendous arm talent, and like I said, we’re just going to get out there and see how it all fits together as a unit.”

The Wildcats open up on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.

They take on former conference rival Lamar.