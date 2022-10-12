The ACU Wildcats didn’t win last week, but it seems they found their quarterback, finally. Maverick McIvor threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns against Stephen F. Austin.

That performance comes on the heels of leading ACU to a come from behind victory last week. Keith Patterson says McIvor did what he’s wanted someone to do all season.

“It’s kind of like what we said after Game 5. We just needed someone to say, ‘Look, I’m going to take command of this ship and steer it in the right direction.’ That’s what you saw from Maverick this week. I don’t know what led to that. We put over 500 yards of offense, ran 90 plays, converted 63 percent of our third downs, running the football effectively. I’m very proud of the step that we made,” said Keith Patterson.

McIvor and the Wildcats play Southern Utah this week for homecoming on Saturday, kick off is set for 3:25 P.M.