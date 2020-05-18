Max does unthinkable and wins back to back events in Sanitizer Series

Dusty and Max took to the mini-golf course for Pt. 9 of the Sanitizer Series this week.

This week, Max did the unthinkable. He won back to back contests to take his first lead in the Series.

Max came from behind to beat Dusty by three strokes, and he is now in front, 5-4.

They said it couldn’t be done, but Max did it.

Preston said, “Yeah, thank you! I’m happy to get the win today. The first streak in the Sanitizer Series. Can you believe that. I mean, that’s just great! Winning two in a row. Now we’ve got hockey, and I’m pretty confident in that one. Dusty, I’ve got to say this, at least everyone was able to see you today. Good job, Dusty! I beat Dusty and that’s the ultimate goal right there and took the victory today.”

Baker said, “The fact that he only beat me by three strokes is kind of shocking! I knew this was not in the cards for me. That’s okay. Hockey next week, and I think my athleticism will show. You don’t really have to be an athlete to play mini-golf. It’s just fun, and I enjoyed that. These grounds were amazing, by the way. Not disappointed. Not upset by it. Max can be happy about this. He beat me twice in basketball and twice in golf. Other than that, I’m pretty much crushed him. I’m okay!”

Dusty tries to bounce back from back to back loses this week in the Sanitizer Series.

Max and Dusty clash in roller hockey on Sunday.