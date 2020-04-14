Max evens Sanitizer Series with dominant performance

Max and Dusty continued the much bally-hooed Sanitizer Series on Sunday.

Part 4 was on the links with Rory McIlroy PGA.

Max as Jordan Spieth, was the dominant favorite against Dusty, as McIlroy, and he didn’t disappoint.

Max overwhelmed Dusty by 14 strokes.

The Sanitizer Series is tied at two games a piece, and Max never doubted he would win this time around.

Max said, “I knew coming in today that I was going to win that one by a landslide. Golf is my game. I play Rory McElroy all the time. I got a give a shout out to him, but he got you the loss. Jordan Spieth is my man. He’s a guy from Texas. Love him to death, thankful for him. He really helped me out today.”

Dusty said, “I was wearing my sunglasses in response to have a casual, fun time, and now I’m wearing them to block out the haters. It was a rough day for me. The links did not treat me well. I’m not disappointed, but I’m not shocked. Now, it’s time to be ready for next week when we have the homerun derby. That is where I will dominate Max.”

You saw it here. The series is tied.

Next week, Max and Dusty take the Sanitizer Series outside for a live homerun derby.