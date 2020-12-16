May returns to AT&T Stadium for state championship game

The May Tigers are back in the Class A Division I championship game for the sixth time in school history.

The Tigers take on the Sterling City Eagles for the title.

The Eagles beat May earlier this year in a non-district game, but this one is for all the marbles.

This time around it’s in the biggest stadium in the state, but May head coach Craig Steele says the awe of being in a place that big only lasts for a while.

Steele said, “There’s no stadium that duplicates what that stadium looks like. It doesn’t matter where you played. Nothing looks like that, but having been there with a couple different teams, I can tell you that once the game starts it’s just a football game. It really is. I know every coach says that, but it’s really true. I can remember the first time we played there. That huge video board is so cool, and you see it when you watch the NFL games. I looked at it twice. The whole game I looked at it twice.”

The Tigers are 1-4 in state championship games in their history.

They try to make it two state titles on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Arlington.