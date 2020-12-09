May returns to the Class A Division I state championship game

May Head Coach Craig Steele said, “We don’t normally talk about stuff like state that early in the season but this year it just felt right.”

May Head Coach Craig Steele, coaching in his 17th season with the Tigers, has helped lead his team to the promise land at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Steele said, “For a lot of these kids I don’t think it’s sunk in. I don’t think it will completely sink in until we get there and they walk in down that tunnel.”

The Tigers are coming off a thrilling State Semifinals win over Blum that went to overtime. Somehow, someway, the Tigers were able to hold off the Bobcats 92-86 to advance to the State Finals.

Steele said, “We weren’t really expecting that kind of offensive shootout. A lot of credit to Blum in the way they played and to their coaching staff for getting their kids ready. We lost one of our best players early mid-third quarter but our kids stepped up.”

That player was Rory Bustamante who scored three touchdowns in the first quarter alone. But even without their stud running back, the Tigers were able to overcome and advance.

Steele said, “When you have 14-18 year old kids out there that can perform in that kind of pressure situation it says a lot about those kids.”

The game came down to a final defensive stop by the Tigers on fourth down that punched their ticket to Arlington.

Steele said, “In a game that close and you go to overtime, one thing goes wrong one way or another, we couldv’e lost that game and never gotten to overtime. We scored with not a lot left on the clock and had to make the extra point or there is no overtime.”

The Tigers look to secure their first state title since 1977 when they take on top ranked Sterling City Wednesday, December 16th.