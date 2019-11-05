McGowan named ASC Player of the Week for third time

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry University Volleyball senior right side hitter Justice McGowan earned her third American Southwest Conference West Division Offensive Player of the Week award of the year Tuesday, it was announced by the league office.

McGowan hit .350 for the week, totaling 18 kills as the War Hawks swept both Howard Payne and Sul Ross State to clinch the final berth in the ASC Tournament. She also added four assisted blocks on the week.

In the win over the Yellow Jackets, McGowan hit .381 with a team high 11 kills. She hit over .300 once again against the Lobos, hitting .316 on seven kills.

This is McGowan’s eighth career ASC Player of the Week award.

McMurry heads to UT Dallas for the opening round of the ASC Tournament, where it will face Concordia University Texas Thursday at 5 p.m.