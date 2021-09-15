McKinney is leading Howard Payne to fast start in 2021

The Howard Payne Yellowjackets are unbeaten and are trying to go 3-0 for the first time since 2014.

Sophomore Landon McKinney is leading the way.

The reigning American Southwest Conference Freshman of the Year is on fire with 662 yards passing and seven touchdowns.

All of that and just one interception.

The sky seems to be the limit for McKinney, and head coach Jason Bachtel is working to get the best out of him.

Bachtel said, “He’s obviously getting all of the number one reps, and we try to put him in a situation where he can not be successful in practice. He gets hollered at and screamed at a lot by. I tell him every day, ‘You are going to continue go get coached hard.’ He’s one of those that he wants to be coached hard. He comes in, and he’s the first one in, and he’s the last one to leave. He’s that true quarterback mindset guy that he want’s to be the leader of the team. When you have that guy at the quarterback position, I think you always have the chance to be very special.”

McKinney and the Yellowjackets play their one and only non-conference game of the season on Saturday in Prosper where they take on Hendrix College.