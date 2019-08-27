McMurry Athletics partners with Keemotion

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Athletics will partner with Keemotion for the 2019-20 season, Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson announced Tuesday morning.

Keemotion is a motion-detecting technology that uses artificial intelligence-powered cameras to record footage for coaches and broadcasts at the push of a button. This season, Keemotion will be used as a tool for the McMurry volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball programs.

“This is exciting technology that will enable us to offer a better fan experience, while also offering a film review tool for our coaches and game officials,” Ferguson said. “Our live streaming, scouting and courtside review process just went state of the art, thanks to Keemotion’s affordable application. This is another example of McMurry’s momentum.”

According to Keemotion’s website, Coaches can benefit with instant playback of practice footage, save time with automatic tagging and extend their staff with the use of artificial intelligence.

Additionally, Keemotion allows broadcast footage to be replayed and posted to social media in real time while assisting with in-game reviews without the need for human intervention.

Among Keemotion’s clientele is the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA, Fox Sports, Intel, as well as a number of NCAA schools across the nation. Keemotion is used in seven pro leagues and 18 countries and is responsible for nearly 50,000 recordings.