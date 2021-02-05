McMurry begins football season with Sul Ross

The American Southwest Conference winter season starts this weekend.

The McMurry War Hawks open up at home against Sul Ross. Head coach Jordan Neal and his team are coming off an 0-10 season in 2019.

The program is just 17-53 since 2013. They hope to start the turn around this year and the War Hawks are ready to go.

Jordan Neal said, “It definitely feels special, we’re excited and it’s been a long time. The kids have worked hard, the coaches have worked hard and I’m just ready to get there. They do have a couple of new coaches, so some variables and some unknowns there but we’re gonna be prepared for whatever we see and we know that we’re gonna have to adapt in game and be able to make adjustments.”

The War Hawks host Sul Ross at Moore Stadium at 1. No walk up ticket sales, each player and coach was given two tickets.